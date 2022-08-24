Judy Kay (Bassett) Mohan

Oct. 16, 191 - Aug. 22, 2022

Judy Kay (Bassett) Mohan, age 80, of Bonita Springs, FL and Chesterton, IN passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Emerson and Bernice (Wernicke) Bassett.

Judy is survived by her loving family; her husband of 59 years, Gerald Mohan; sons, Michael (Sharon) Mohan and James (Suzanne) Mohan; grandchildren, Michael P. Mohan, Brendan Mohan, Dan Mohan and Nicole Mohan; great granddaughter, Lila Rose Mohan; sister, Georgia Van Cleave and 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Bernice Bassett.

Judy graduated from Hirsch High School and Elmhurst College. She taught school in the South Suburbs of Chicago at Parkview Grade School and St. Joseph School. Judy was an avid golfer and was a member of the Women's Golf League at Sand Creek for many years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, mahjong, and playing games with her grandchildren.

Mass will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at St. Patrick Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.