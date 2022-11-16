Judy L. Bretz (nee Phillips)

VALPARAISO/MUNSTER - Judy L. Bretz, age 89, formerly of Munster and currently of Valparaiso, passed away November 4, 2022. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; son, Bobby; and son-in-law, David Czekaj. Judy was the loving mother to her surviving children, Pamela (Eric) Sommers, Lorilyn (Joel) Mohr, John (Lisa) Bretz, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Miller and Melissa Czekaj; Judy was the proud grandmother of Jeffrey Auksel, John and Anthony Mohr, Spencer and Harrison Bretz, Erin (Donnie) Spencer, Anna Marie, Allison and Margaret Miller and Timothy (Niccole Nelson) Czekaj; great grandmother to Harmony, Olivia and Charlotte Auksel and Makenna Mohr; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy first and foremost loved the Lord and her husband, Bob. She had a beautiful spirit that showed through her smile, calm demeanor, and willingness to help many people in the communities she lived in. Judy was a founding member of Ridge United Methodist Church and a resident of Munster for over four decades. Not only was she a dedicated mother to her own children, but she was affectionately called "Big Ma" by any child that needed her help, sound advice, or a listening ear. She was loved by all who met her.

Judy applied her high-level secretarial skills at Wilbur Wright Middle School followed by a long career at Purdue Calumet in the Media Services and Public Information Department (1977– 1995). She was presented with the 1990-91 Clerical Staff Employee of the Year Award for her dedication to the University, advanced administrative skills, and most notably her willingness to go above and beyond with a smile on her face.

Upon retirement, Judy enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, dealing in antiques (collecting mechanical pencils were her favorite), reading and making new friends at Meridian Woods and Pines Village communities in Valparaiso.

Whenever things fell right into place, Big Ma often used the phrase "CLEAN LIVIN' "! We love you and will miss you dearly, mom. You were certainly one of a kind.

Judy will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL at 12:00 p.m. CST on Monday, November 21, 2022. Memorial gifts in Judy's name may be sent to the VNA Hospice Center, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Pines Village Retirement Communities, 3303 Pines Village Circle, Valparaiso, IN 46383. KISH FUNERAL HOME Munster, IN is in charge of arrangements.