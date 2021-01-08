Judy (LaBelle) Marshall

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Judith Ann Marshall was born June 5, 1940, and passed away on January 6, 2021, at Franciscan Hospital. Judy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and soon would be a survivor. In 2018 Judy received news she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Having fought a long and hard fight with it, she was blessed with miraculous news that the cancer was gone. However, the pancreatic cancer would soon return in late 2020 causing internal bleeding that could not be controlled. Judy passed peacefully early morning with sunlight beams shining in on her from the window.