Judy (LaBelle) Marshall
June 5, 1940 — Jan. 6, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Judith Ann Marshall was born June 5, 1940, and passed away on January 6, 2021, at Franciscan Hospital. Judy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and soon would be a survivor. In 2018 Judy received news she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Having fought a long and hard fight with it, she was blessed with miraculous news that the cancer was gone. However, the pancreatic cancer would soon return in late 2020 causing internal bleeding that could not be controlled. Judy passed peacefully early morning with sunlight beams shining in on her from the window.
Survived by brothers, Bob and Jim, and sister. Barb. The roller skating queen graduated Morton High School in 1960 where she worked at Newbarey's Dime Store. Judith met her husband of 59 years Felten Marshall (Ronnie), and together raised five beautiful children that all carry her kindness and sharp wit: John (Sharon), Frank (Vickie), Joe (Karen), and Wendy Akers (Greg).
Making sure all their mouths were fed and pockets filled, Judy was beloved grandmother to Joshua, Zachariah, Craig, Kathy, Michael, Josephine, Sandy, Jack and Melanie. Great-grandma to Angelina, Tristian, Lily and Judith Luna (her namesake).
Preceded in death by her beloved son, David James; mother, Betty; and father, Robert LaBelle.
Judith was a full time homemaker, a certified beautician who once styled Oprah's hair — and even opened up her own salon. Judy was president of the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association for many years, paying homage to her son, Dave. An expert in the kitchen — Judy's famous banana cream pie, Texas sheet cake and chocolate chip cookies are a few family favorites. There was magic in Judy's touch, sunshine in her smile, and there was love in everything she did to make her life worthwhile.
Visitation will take place at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home in Schererville, IN, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 8:00-10:00 a.m. Funeral services take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic church, and will be laid to rest at St. Michael's cemetery immediately following. Livestreaming: StMichaelParish.life.
COVID-19 protocol — masks required!