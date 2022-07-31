SCHERERVILLE - Judy Lynn (Skurow) Podgorny, age 79, of Dallas, Texas (formerly of Schererville, Indiana) passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 14, 1943. Judy graduated from South Shore High School and was married to Leo Joseph Podgorny, Jr. They moved from Chicago to Schererville, Indiana to raise their family. After Leo's untimely death, Judy worked tirelessly to raise their two young children on her own. She dedicated her life to her family, caring first for her children, and then for her parents through the end of their lives. She retired to Dallas in 2008 to help care for her grandchildren and share in the joy of watching them grow up. She took great pride in every member of her family and cherished each relationship. Her unique personality, tenacity, and perspective on life left a mark on all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.