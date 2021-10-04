 Skip to main content
Judy Stiefel

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

An angel lived among us, a gift from god above. She showered us with kindness, she shared with us her love.

She cherished every moment with a good man by her side. Walking hand in hand together, facing each day in stride.

She loved her children dearly, each one in a different way. Nestled close within her heart though, now she's far away.

She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back,

to the sun and beyond. She treasured each ones special bond.

She's in heaven with Jesus, but, she's here with us today. Smiling down on everyone of us and telling us she's OK.

Missing you everyday, Loving you always

Your family

