Judy Sue Hughes

She is survived by her sons: Thomas (Lori Petralia), William (Shannon), Gregory (Misty Hill), Jason (Kristen), all of Lowell; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Laffoon (Burger) of Lowell, and sister-in-law Dianne (Jerry) Pittman of Cedar Lake. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas E. "Holmes" Hughes, Jr.; parents Lucille and Kenneth Burger; four brothers and four sisters. Judy was a loyal and loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, poker games, scratch-offs, garage sales, football and oldies.