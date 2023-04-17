Dec. 19, 1943 - April 11, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Judyth L. Gillis, age 79, of Hammond peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 after a long illness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Gillis; son, Bobby (Emily) Gillis; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her father, Lester Corbin; stepmother, Pat Corbin; and her mother, Betty McMackin.

Cremation services will be private, in accordance with the wishes of the family.

Judy was born in Greenup, IL and was raised in Casey, IL where she met Bob. They made their home in Hammond in 1968. She enjoyed painting ceramics, cooking, playing golf, watching sports and reading books. Judy will be missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.

