Jule L. "Buddy" Bell, Jr.

Jule L. Bell, Jr. "Buddy"

April 20, 1959 — May 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Jule L. Bell, Jr., "Buddy" 62, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1959, in Hammond to Jule and Patricia Bell of St. John.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Anne (nee Kerekes); his parents; and siblings: Jana (Robert) Larkin, David (Dawn) Bell and Scott (Sara) Bell. He was the proud uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Jule attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Hammond and Dyer, was a graduate of Lake Central High School in St. John, and attended Marquette University.

"Buddy" was born with an innate ability to fix things and he put his talents to work through his proprietorship of Bell Refrigeration in Northwest Indiana. He was respected for his knowledge, and loved for his big heart and ability to make people smile. He was ready to help anyone when needed. His sense of humor and smile will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. A private interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Humane Indiana. For more information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com