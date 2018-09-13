SCHERERVILLE, IN - Julia A. Grish age 99 years, 7 months, 1 week and 5 days, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Grish, Nita Berg, Patricia (Michael) White and Duane Grish; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by husband, Anthony Grish and all her sisters and brothers.
Julia was born on January 31, 1919 in East Chicago, IN to the late Wadislaw and Agatha Nowak and attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School. Together, Julia and Tony raised four children while owning two businesses, Tony's Hobby Hanger in Griffith, IN and Grish Brothers in St. John, IN. She enjoyed managing the gift shop at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, IN, gardening, reading, puzzles, ceramics, knitting and hosting parties.
Julia was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church (1 W. Wilhelm Street Schererville, IN) with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating beginning with prayers at 9:45 AM at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church for memorial masses. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.