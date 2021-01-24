Dec. 5, 1919 - Jan. 18, 2021

WANATAH, IN - Julia Boldt – Long time Librarian of the Wanatah Public Library died on January 18, 2021.

101 Years and 44 days old. A long life, well lived.

Julia Boldt was born in Chicago on December 5, 1919 as the second daughter of Peter and Julia Wabol. Her older sister Catheran Rosenbaum died in 1999. Julia attended elementary and high school in Hamlet, Indiana, but graduated from Knox High School when her parents moved to Knox. She met Ben Boldt in 1940 and was married in the Salem Church on May 30, 1941. Upon Ben's discharge in 1943, they returned to Wanatah to make their home. In September 1944, their son Ben Boldt, Jr was born. They lived together in the same home until Ben died in 1998.

As a little girl and avid reader, Julia dreamed of becoming a Librarian. Her dream came true. In 1945, she was hired as the assistant librarian of the Wanatah Public Library. A short time later she became librarian. She served in that position until she retired in 1982. She is the longest serving librarian the Town of Wanatah has ever had. It always thrilled her when a parent or one of the grown up children recognized her after she retired. A frequent occurrence.