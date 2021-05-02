Julia D. Klug (nee Richtsteig)

April 25, 1939 - April 29, 2021

PAYSON, UT - Joan Klug was born to Walter A. Richtsteig and Vivian D. Haltom in Chicago in 1939. I was married to Elmer Klug in 1954 and we had four children: Fredric (Mary), Alan (Jacqueline), David and Loren (Lori). David, Loren and Elmer all preceded me in death. We were also blessed to have nine grandchildren: Richard, Keri, Eric, Robert, Charles, Andrew, Michael, Brittney and Anthony, as well as 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

I worked for 40 years in the medical field in Merrillville and Crown Point, Indiana. First at the Ross Clinic for 15 years followed by 25 years at Deschamps Eye Care. I suffered from COPD for a number of years. I have left many friends and family behind that I loved and adored. The grandchildren are all precious to me. All of my grandchildren were special to me although I didn't get to see many of them after my move. When I left Indiana, I moved to Salem Utah in 2016 to live with my oldest son, Fred and his family. In 2019 I moved with my beloved dog, Molly, to The Seville Senior Living Center which was an independent living center for seniors in Orem, Utah where Molly and I made many more friends.