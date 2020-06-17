Julia D. Powers (nee Trachtenberg)

Julia was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 2002, earned her B.A. in Psychology at Indiana University, where she was voted top student in her class; and then earned her Master's in Social Work at IUPUI. After graduation, Julia worked as a Social Worker for Community Hospital North in Indianapolis and most recently for Fresenius Kidney Care, St. Margaret Mercy Dialysis Center in Hammond. She was highly respected by the staff there and loved by the patients. After just a short time there, she became a mentor to the newer staff. Julia loved her two sons and enjoyed introducing them to new adventures, such as special field trips, snow skiing (which she excelled at and finished 3rd in state competition in the 5-7 age group) and also taking them to the beach to swim and watch the beautiful sunsets.