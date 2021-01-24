EAST CHICAGO, IN - Julia E. Nazario, age 72, of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.

She has two daughters: Beatrice Nazario and Mary H. (Manuel) Mello; three grandchildren: Christopher John (fiance Kaylyn), Francisco (Laura) Garcia III and Gabrielle Garcia; five great grandchildren: Xavier, Alex, Makynzye, Mia and Christopher, Jr.; sister, Diane Rodriguez; brothers: Augustine (Margarita) Rodriguez, Victor (Exa Sue) Rodriguez and Gerardo Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; grand dogs: "Titus", "Levi", and "Max". Preceded in death by her husband, Anibal T. "Eddie" Nazario (2017); parents, Georgino and Lucila Rodriguez; daughter, Norma Nazario.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Moses Paez officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. A MAXIMUM of 50 People will be Allowed in the Funeral Home at one time and MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be Required.

Julia retired from St. Margaret Hospital (Outpatient Clinic) in Hammond after over 20 years and she was a Bible School teacher at Harbor Assembly in East Chicago. She was an artist and enjoyed gardening and making things beautiful. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com