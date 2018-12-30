MITCHELL, IN - Julia Fay Hepler, 76, of Mitchell, passed away and joined her Savior Thursday, December 27, 2018. She was surrounded by her loved ones sharing memories and singing praises to God for the beautiful live she lived. Julia was born September 30, 1942 in Louisville, KY. She was the daughter of Joseph and Ella Lacy Osbaum. She married Gary Hepler, Sr. on February 25, 1961. She loved life, adored her family, and worshipped her heavenly Father. Her favorite Bible verse was, 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,' (Phil, 4:13). She was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church.
She was blessed with a large and loving family. She bragged and boasted about them wherever she would go. She made every single one of them feel special, loved, and adored. She was gifted with love so much love.
Julia is survived by her husband, Gary; her four adoring children, Gary Hepler, Jr. and wife, Terri, Lacye Poor and husband, Bubba, Vicki Caldwell and husband, Dale, and Jeffrey Hepler and wife, Susan; thirty-two grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; her brother, Morris Osbaum and wife, Betty, as well as many extended family members, and a host of wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Brent.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 31, 2018 at the Fayetteville Baptist Church, 5485 IN 158, Bedford, IN, with Pastor Kenny Waldon officiating. Burial will follow in Fayetteville Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on December 31, 2018 at the church. Family and friends may express condolences and share in celebrating Julia's life at: