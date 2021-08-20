 Skip to main content
Julia G. Chary

Julia G. Chary, 81, passed away January 18, 2021. Julia was born in Coudersport, PA to Walter and Gladys Grimes and grew up in nearby Galeton, attending Galeton Area High School, Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh.

She was an English teacher before finally teaching the French language at Gary Community and Crown Point High School. She was active in the choir at St. Mary of the Lake Church in Gary. She advocated for peace issues.

She is preceded in death by her son, Michael and brothers: Walter and Thomas. She is survived by her son, David; her daughter-in-law, Milissa and sister, Marilyn (David).

The burial was private. A memorial Mass celebrating her life will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary. Facebook live stream is available.

