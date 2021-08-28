Oct. 18, 1940 - Aug. 26, 2021

HOBART, IN - Julia "Judy" Hannigan (nee Bjerkness), age 80, a longtime Hobart resident passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1940, in Gary, IN to the late Clarence and Ellen Bjerkness. Judy graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 1959. She worked as a Manager at the Hobart License Bureau and as an Office Manager at Boyd Construction.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Hannigan of Hobart, IN; three daughters: Julie Feikes of Hobart, IN; Dana Hannigan of Florence, KY; Kathi Hannigan of Hobart, IN; five sisters: Gail Dayhoff of Portage, IN; Lynne Lonigro of Knox, IN; Carole Freeman of Greenville, KY; Barb (Bill) Reed of Knox, IN; Penny (Leroy) Vick of KY; grandchildren: Therese Overturf, Taylor Stevens, Jordan Rongstad, Andrew Feikes, Aaron Feikes, Rylee Hannigan, Kodee Meadows; future granddaughter Megan Dalton; great-grandchildren: Brennan Overturf, Kane Boswell, Piper Cottrell, Finley Overturf, Breanna Swaner.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Nedderman, "mom and dad", Julie and Everett Andrews, and "sister", Audrey Busching.

Memorial donations in Judy's honor may be made to the Maria Reiner Center, 705 East 4th Street, Hobart, IN 46342.

Funeral services are Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with her daughter, Julie Feikes officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation is Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com