Julia "Julie" A. Uskert

June 18, 1922 - Nov. 12, 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Julia "Julie" A. Uskert, 100 of West Lafayette and formerly of Valparaiso, passed into Heaven on November 12, 2022 at Cumberland Pointe Health Care in West Lafayette. Born to Anthony and Caroline Vrska on June 18, 1922, in Gary Indiana, she was their fourth of five daughters. Anna, Mary, Helen, and Cecilia preceded her in death. John and Julie married in May of 1946, after John returned from serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He passed away in 1987.

They were blessed with eight children, Michael (d. 1946), John (Peggy), Jim (Judi), Jerry (d. 2018) (Christine), Chuck (Gail), Dennis (Becky), Tom (Michelle), and Christine (Mark) Cumberworth. Julie had eleven grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Julie's greatest loves were her family, reading the Bible and visiting with any children who crossed her path. While at the nursing home, she enjoyed visiting a 2 year old girl who came with her father to visit his grandparents. Julie's eyes always lit up when she saw young children.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. In honor of her love for children, the family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Kid's Alive International (www.kidsalive.org).