VALPARAISO, IN - Julia Kidda Rubel, 97, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully January 20, 2022 at her home.

Born in Coaldale, PA on May 15, 1924, she was the daughter of Andro and Anna Kidda (nee Danco).

Julia graduated from Coaldale High School and received an RN degree from King's County School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY. She served briefly as an ensign in the U.S. Navy, Nurse Corps at St. Albans, NY as well as a nurse at the Washington University Clinics of Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Julia was a nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Church in Merrillville, IN and was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Lansford, PA.