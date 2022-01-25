May 15, 1924 - Jan. 20, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Julia Kidda Rubel, 97, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully January 20, 2022 at her home.
Born in Coaldale, PA on May 15, 1924, she was the daughter of Andro and Anna Kidda (nee Danco).
Julia graduated from Coaldale High School and received an RN degree from King's County School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY. She served briefly as an ensign in the U.S. Navy, Nurse Corps at St. Albans, NY as well as a nurse at the Washington University Clinics of Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Julia was a nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Church in Merrillville, IN and was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Lansford, PA.
On November 1, 1950, in Brooklyn NY, she married Warren G. Rubel who preceded in her death. Her survivors are her four children: Karen Kruger (Paul) of Bedford, MA; Micah Rubel (Zina) of Wabash, IN; Kristine Eichelberger (Paul) of Whitehall, PA; and Victoria Rubel of Atlanta, GA; her siblings: Bernard Kidda of Coaldale, PA and Margaret Stafford (William) of Kennett Square, PA; her five grandchildren: Mark Kruger (Elena) of Bedford, MA; Matthew Kruger (Kate) of Newton, MA; Tamara Stulen (Landon) of Williamsburg, VA; Kara Eichelberger of Nashville, TN; and Calista Schenck, of Tampa, FL; and great grandchildren: Andrew, Dean, William and James.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd, Merrillville, IN, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Hometown, PA. Memorials may be made to the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church or St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Lansford, PA. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.