Julia M. Rajsich

Sept. 2, 1939 – May 28, 2022

CROWN POINT - Julia (Julie) M. Rajsich, 82 years old, Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Ramon) Soto; son, Scot (Phyllis) Rajsich; grandchildren: Michael and Emilie; sisters: Barbara (William) Gallo, Catherine Smith (companion David Pelka); several nieces; nephews; and cousins; and a special friend, Janet Binkowski.

Preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) of 59 years; parents, Edward and Marie Polatewicz; and brother, Richard.

Julia played in a Dominoes Club for several years along with Janet, Jerrie, Jonah, Rosie, Wayne and Jim. She was the previous owner of JR Stamps Invitations, unlimited for 43 years, and an active member of the Hobart Elks.

The family would like to give a special thanks to neighbors Erma, Linda, Carol and Chuck, as they were always on call when needed. Also, a thank you to Tranquility Hospice, Bright Star, and Visiting Angels caretakers.

Cremation will take place, followed by a private service for family, in Julia's honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's name to St. Jude Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.