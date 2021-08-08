Julia M. Scalici (Roper)

CUMMING, GA - Julia was born December 19, 1960 and passed away April 26, 2021 in Georgia with her loving husband Christopher at her side. Julia is survived by her husband and step children: Christopher Jr., Cassidy Smith, Jennifer (Sonny) Pickett and grandchildren Danielle and Richard. Also, Julia is survived by her mother Barbara Burke Roper, her sister Kate (John) Shutske and brother Sean (Tina).

We will miss her energetic spirit, her infectious laugh and sense of humor. She is predeceased by her father Patrick Roper and is now with her Dad and all her family in heaven. Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and battled it to the end. Julia was optimistic and brave throughout her illness. Julia will be in our hearts forever.