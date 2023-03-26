June 24, 1929 - March 24, 2023

HAMMOND - Julia (Malovance) Deasy, born June 24, 1929, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, March 24, 2023. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John F. Deasy Jr., parents Paul and Mary Malovance, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers William, Michael, George, Paul, and Stephen, and niece Mary Anne Lindborg. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Al) Wirtes, grandsons Casey and Jack Wirtes, son Kevin (Jackie) Deasy, granddaughter Lauren (Rob) Maci, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Julia was a devoted member of Descent of the Holy Spirit Russian Orthodox Church, formerly called Holy Ghost. She was born in East Chicago and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She attended business school after graduation and worked as a secretary for railroad executives in Chicago. In the days of typewriters, before spell check, she could type out a perfect document at more than 100 words per minute. She was skilled at shorthand, which she would later use to write cryptic private notes on the family's kitchen calendar, baffling anyone trying to decipher them.

She married Jack Deasy in 1958 and they soon moved to Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, where they raised their family. She loved children. She was an active member of the PTA when her children were in school, and later worked as an assistant teacher at a local Montessori school.

Julia was also passionate about music, and had a beautiful, trained soprano voice. She loved singing in church choirs at both her home church and at St. Catherine of Siena in Hessville. She was sought after as a soloist and shared her talents at many local weddings. She loved to dance and tried for many years, unsuccessfully, to teach her daughter how to polka.

Julia worked as a clerk in the North Township Assessor's office until retirement.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Lev. Holowaty officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Hammond, IN.