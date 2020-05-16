LOWELL, IN - Julia P. Robinson (nee Whitlock) 87, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Survivors Arland (Wanda) Robinson, Nita (Don) Neff all of Lowell; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Hershel, daughter, Rose Marie, parents, Luther and Inez and 14 siblings. Julia was a woman of devout Christian faith. She was a Homemaker first and foremost, and a retired Cosmetologist, graduating from Crown Point Beauty College. Private Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Burial in Dowell's Chapel Cemetery, Tuckerman, AR. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lewy Body Dementia Association in Julia's memory at lbda.org.
For those who are invited to attend, you will be required to follow state guidelines for self-care and social distancing, both inside and outside of the funeral home. Entrance will be through the South door only and limited to 25 people at a time inside. Masks are recommended. www.sheetsfuneral.com
