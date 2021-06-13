Sept. 23, 1941 - May 26, 2021

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER - Julia Rose Martini (nee Karetka) passed away on May 26, 2021 at the age of 79. Beloved mother of Christine Lantz and son-in-law Brian Lantz, of Havre de Grace, MD, Dr. Phillip Martini, DDS, and daughter-in-law Amara Martini, of Winnetka, IL, Renee Kluck and son-in law Michael Kluck, of Bothell, WA, and Rebecca Barton and son-in-law Edward Barton, of Bothell, WA, and devoted grandchildren, Kay Murner and Andrew Lantz, Sawyer and Arden Martini, Evie and Holly Kluck, and Julia and Alexandra Barton. Julie was also blessed with a great granddaughter, Mary Bernadine Murner. Preceded in death by her sister, Bernadine Karetka.

Julie was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and St. Margaret's Nursing School. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Thomas More Catholic School and Parish in Munster, IN, through her children's grade school years and later as a member of the choir. Julie also enjoyed a 20 plus year career at Calumet National Bank in Hammond, IN, achieving American Banking Institute Certification.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Come celebrate the life of our amazing mother.