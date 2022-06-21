Aug. 1, 1927 - June 17, 2022

DYER, IN - Julia Urban (nee Kuraj) age 94 of Dyer, IN formerly of South Chicago Heights, IL at rest on June17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Peter Urban. Loving mother of Edward (Judith), Marion, Tadeusz (Patricia) Danuta Sikora, Lydia Urban, Yolanda (late Donald) Novak, and Kazimiesz (Chris). Dearest grandma of 17 grandchildren, Edward, Debbie, James, Richard, Steven, David, Agnes, Piotr, Andrew, Danielle, Kristina, Jennifer, Donald, Julie, Tiffany, Meghan, and Courtney. Great grandma of 24, and great-great grandma of three.

Julia was born in Czeladz, Poland on Aug. 1, 1927 to the late Jozef and Teofila Kuraj (nee Boczak). Dear sister to the late Didier and Tadeusz. Julia was raised and educated in France, where she met her future husband, Peter Urban shortly after he returned from serving in WWII. They were married in Bouligny, France on Oct. 12, 1946. After having one child in France they returned to Poland where they had five more children before coming to the United States in 1961 where they completed their family with one more child. We always said we had our own small United Nations in our family.

Julia was a great cook, baker, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting (everyone has at least one of her famous blankets). Her pastimes were word search puzzles, playing bingo and going to the casino (not often enough for her), in the mean time she was content with her lottery scratch off tickets. The standard unspoken rule was you never came to visit without bringing some scratch off tickets, (she really did love her scratch off tickets).

Visitation will be at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, IN, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday directly at the Catholic Church of St. Mary, 227 Monee Rd, Park Forest, IL at 10:00 a.m. Burial Calvary Cemetery.

Mama you were always here for all of us. We love you and you will be greatly missed. Nie martw sie!!! Spoczywaj w pokoju. www.fagenmiller.com