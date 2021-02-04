PORTAGE, MI - Julia Zaborski went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born May 23, 1924 in East Chicago, IN to the late Joseph and Barbara (Wunz) Gajda. Julia enjoyed crocheting Afghans for all of her family. She was a current member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Steve Zaborski. She was also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Pete, Frank, and Stanley Gajda, as well as a daughter-in-law, Joan Zaborski.