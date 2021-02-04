May 23, 1924 - Feb. 2, 2021
PORTAGE, MI - Julia Zaborski went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born May 23, 1924 in East Chicago, IN to the late Joseph and Barbara (Wunz) Gajda. Julia enjoyed crocheting Afghans for all of her family. She was a current member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Steve Zaborski. She was also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Pete, Frank, and Stanley Gajda, as well as a daughter-in-law, Joan Zaborski.
She is survived by her two children: Karen (John) Filter of Kalamazoo, MI and Thomas Zaborski of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren: Ryan (Michela) O'Connor, Lauren O'Connor (Kevin Locke), Marjorie Zaborski, Kelly (Brad) Petersen, and Katie (Jay) Newsome; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Julia will be laid to rest at Mt. Ever-Rest Memorial Park South. Memorial donations may be made to The Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-0400.
