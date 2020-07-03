Julian J. Morales

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Julian Jose Morales was born on March 13, 1993 to his beautiful, late mother, Almeda Morales. He was raised by her with the help of her mother, Lula Barrera, his aunt, Silvia Smith, and his uncle, Gerald Smith.

As we write this, we can't help but think that Julian would urge us to change it up and talk about him in a way that truly captures the spirit of who he was here on earth.

He was raised with three cousins who all happened to be older than him and we have to mention (or he'd give us crap for it) that we spent most of our time together torturing him as older sisters and brothers do. Nicole, 37, the ring leader of it all would facilitate our crazy adventures, while Jerry, 30 and Brittni, 31 would follow along and wreak havoc on our poor, unsuspecting parents.

In 2012, Julian finally escaped our clutches and made his way to Murrieta, California where he graduated with a bachelors degree in Theology Studies from Calvary Chapel Bible College in December of 2014.