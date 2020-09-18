Juliana A. King (nee Sredno)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juliana S. King (nee Sredno)

Juliana S. King (nee Sredno), born "Forever Young" in Gary, IN, on April 3, 1939, the daughter of Isadore and Mary Sredno, passed on September 1, 2020, after a long struggle with thrombocytosis and dementia.

She attended St Joseph the Worker School and Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN. Graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelors in secondary education (Home Economics) and gained her Master's Degree in Education in 1968. She taught a total of 34 years beginning at William A. Wirt High School in Gary followed by schools in Chesterton, Merrillville, Munster and finally for 18 years at Highland Middle School. Juliana loved every day she taught and all the thousands of students she had the chance to influence. She was of great support and a good listener for her students, maintaining many friendships over the years.

Juliana is survived by her loving husband, John; whom she married on October 10, 1964, almost completing 56 years of marriage. The marriage was blessed with two children, Kristen Marie (Kerry) Skelton, of Minnetrista, MN, and John Matthew King, of Whitestown, IN. Also survived by three grandsons, Jensen Blane, Parker Logan and Reese Morgan Skelton, of Minnetrista, MN. Also survived by many cousins in the Pittsburgh area.