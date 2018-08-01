PORTAGE, IN - Julianne Ashley (nee Papineau), age 59 of Portage, IN, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018. She is survived by her two sons: Courtney (Liz) Ashley and their daughter: Cristyna; and Kyle (Tara) Ashley and their daughter: Leilani; daughter: Emilee Ashley and her son: Damian; three sisters: Rita Kimmel, Barbara (Robert) Kurvers, and Tara Davis; nieces: Lilly and Leah; nephew: Loren; and former husband: Wesley Ashley. Julianne was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Ellen Papineau.
Friends are invited to visit with Julianne's family on Wednesday, August 1 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Julianne will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.
Julianne was an avid White Sox fan and was a member of the Scleroderma Foundation. She loved her grandkids, nieces and nephews, and her furpets: Zsa Zsa and Molly.