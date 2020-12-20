Dec. 15, 1966 - Nov. 4, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - Julie A. Henderson, age 53, of Chicago passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Swedish Covenant Hospital. She was born December 15, 1966 to James and Judith (Holmes) Henderson in Rockford, IL. She grew up in Holland, MI and Valparaiso, IN.

Julie graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with degrees in Art History and Italian. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago where she worked at Art Mecca for several years before moving on to Morningstar. She then decided to fulfill her calling by earning her Master's degree in teaching from DePaul University. She graduated in 1999 and started teaching Italian to students in kindergarten through 8th grade, first at Sayre Language Academy and then at AJLA. Her students were her world, and she was so excited to be able to take a few groups to tour Italy.

Over the past several years, Julie developed her artistic talent in photography. Her photographs are reflective of how she viewed life and the world. She saw beauty in the mundane and broken as well as in the classically beautiful. She treasured the many family gatherings, trips, and celebrations.