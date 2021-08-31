 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julie A. Port

Julie A. Port

Julie A. Port

SCHERERVILLE, IN -Julie A. Port, age 58, late of Schererville, IN formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Dearest sister of Lorene (Bob) Wilson, Alice Kornblum, Ruth (Mike) Rose, Bill (Rachel) Port, and John (Tina) Port. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Audrey Port.

Visitation Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), with Pastor David Prince officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts