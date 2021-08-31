SCHERERVILLE, IN -Julie A. Port, age 58, late of Schererville, IN formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Dearest sister of Lorene (Bob) Wilson, Alice Kornblum, Ruth (Mike) Rose, Bill (Rachel) Port, and John (Tina) Port. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Audrey Port.

Visitation Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), with Pastor David Prince officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321, greatly appreciated.

