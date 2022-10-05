May 30, 1960 - Sep. 27, 2022

Julie Ann Leonhardt, 62, passes away on September 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IN after a brief illness. She was born on May 30. 1960, raised in Griffith, IN and graduated from Griffith High School.

Julie worked in several Region restaurants before beginning her career as a Rural Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service in St. John, IN. Her customers sincerely appreciated her dedication to service. Many people knew Julie through her jewelry creations (Rula Glass), and family and friends enjoyed her cooking skills at family get-togethers.

Julie is survived by her partner Christopher Mullins; father Roland Leonhardt and his wife Evelyn; brother Tim and his wife Ruby; half-brother Erich and his wife Caryn; as well as by extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother Doretta Hobbs; grandmother Bernice Addison; and grandparents: John and Anna Dzuik.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 9 at Pruzin Brothers, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN FROM 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.