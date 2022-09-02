Julie Ann (Mandich Harlow) Samarzija

June 21, 1937 - Aug. 31, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Julie Ann Samarzija, age 85, of Schererville, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 31, 2022. To know Julie was to love her. She always saw the best in people and truly loved everyone unconditionally. She touched many lives as an angel on earth. We were so blessed to have her on loan from Heaven for these too short 85 years.

Julie was born on June 21, 1937, in Gary, IN to Olga & Milan Mandich. She graduated from Merrillville High School and from St. Catherine's School of X-ray. She worked in the Radiology department for Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN for 25 years and ended her career as the Manager of Diagnostic Radiology at the Southlake Campus. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul through her parish, Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, IN.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George; her parents: Olga & Milan; her step-father, Ray Harlow; brothers-in-law: John (Martha) Samarzija, Jack (Marie) Samar; and her sister-in-law, Anne (Mike) Kepchar; and many loving nieces & nephews. She is survived by her daughters: Nicole (Pete) Floody, Leigh (Ray) Sierra; her grandchildren: Jacob & Lizzie Floody, and Talia (Dylan) Bradley, Nick, & Alexandria Sierra. She is also survived by her loving brother, Peter Harlow; and her sisters: Mary Trefun, Joan (Dick) DeLor, Darlene Harlow, Sandy (Bill) Kelner, & Susan Haywood; and by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A prayer service will take place at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 10:00 a.m. directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Thomas E. Mischler officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.