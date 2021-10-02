Julie Anne Campbell Moore

VALPARAISO, IN - Julie Anne Campbell Moore, age forty-eight of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2021.

Born in East Chicago in 1973, Julie was raised in Highland, IN. She went on to attend Saint Mary College in South Bend, IN where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1995. She would go on to gain her master's degree in Business at the University of Notre Dame in 2003. Julie would then marry her husband, John Moore, in 2005.

Julie would work for several companies in the Chicagoland area until she found her true passion in education. She would become a Business Teachers at Washington Township Schools where she would teach for the next thirteen years.

As a teacher, Julie would start a DECA chapter at her school to assist her students into becoming leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. Over the years, she would attend many DECA competitions with her students. Multiple times Julie would guide them to place at regional, state, and international levels. She would go on to lead the Northwest Indiana DECA region. In May of this year, she was awarded the Distinguished Mentor of 2021 at Washington Township High school.