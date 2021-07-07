Julie E. DeRolf-Ledbetter- Herschbach (nee Vargo)

MUNSTER, IN — Julie E. DeRolf-Ledbetter-Herschbach (nee Vargo), 91 of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She is survived by children: Beverly (Tom Strzelczyk) Blair, Steve (Susan) DeRolf, Bob (Debra Benson) DeRolf and Mike (Aggie) DeRolf; stepchildren, Rae Lynn (Dennis) Knight, Jack Herschbach, Stephen (Monique) Herschbach, Kristina (Alan) Fink, Kevin (Barbara) Ledbetter and Dawn Jamison; 34 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 3 husbands, Roland DeRolf, Frank Ledbetter and Jack Herschbach; parents, Rose and Stephen Vargo; siblings, Kate Vargo, John Varga, Louis Vargo, Priscilla Schuster, Mary Buergler and Joe Vargo.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Julie was a beloved waitress at Giovanni's in Munster, IN for many years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net