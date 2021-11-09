Julie Francis Artim (Stiglitz)

LOWELL, IN - LOWELL, IN - Julie Francis Artim, 84 of Lowell passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born and raised in East Chicago, IN. Her parents, John and Ann Stiglitz (Kraynak) owned and operated a boarding house and tavern on Railroad Avenue. This is where she and her siblings: John, Bob, Kate, and Ed developed their incredible work ethic and empathy for people, illuminated every day in her life. Julie worked in Chicago, IL for Continental Airlines before marrying her husband of 61 years, Ralph (Bud) Artim on October 15, 1960. Moved from Hammond to Munster, IN and finally settled at their current residence in Lowell, IN in early November 1967. Julie taught her three sons Mike, Joe, and Pete the value of hard work, responsibility, the appreciation for God's creatures and the beauty of nature, and purposely got her sons involved in 4-H raising show cattle and age group swimming. Julie taught swimming for over a decade to the children in the Tri-Creek school system, and also spent an equal amount of time teaching Life Saving and Water Safety Instruction for the American Red Cross using her sons as drowning victims. Teaching and giving back were hallmarks of Julie's life as she possessed a deep appreciation for others and always looked for ways to help and comfort those in need. As a strong Christian woman and matriarch of her family, Julie fought hard for the things she felt were right and just, and always looked to take care of her family. Julie was an avid Chicago sports fan, though the Cubs were her favorite. Julie also loved to travel and play cards, frequently playing Canasta with her girlfriends. One of Julie and Bud's traveling highlights was their recent trip back to their respective homelands of Croatia and Hungary. Julie loved the beauty of nature in Northern Minnesota as well as the warm breezes of Southwest Florida watching the dolphins swim in the Gulf. Julie spent a considerable amount of time during the winter in Marco Island, FL with her family and friends. Julie was a friend to many at the Plantation where you could frequently find her with a fishing pole in hand, patiently waiting for the big one to bite!