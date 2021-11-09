Julie Francis Artim (Stiglitz)
Sept. 10, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2021
LOWELL, IN - LOWELL, IN - Julie Francis Artim, 84 of Lowell passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born and raised in East Chicago, IN. Her parents, John and Ann Stiglitz (Kraynak) owned and operated a boarding house and tavern on Railroad Avenue. This is where she and her siblings: John, Bob, Kate, and Ed developed their incredible work ethic and empathy for people, illuminated every day in her life. Julie worked in Chicago, IL for Continental Airlines before marrying her husband of 61 years, Ralph (Bud) Artim on October 15, 1960. Moved from Hammond to Munster, IN and finally settled at their current residence in Lowell, IN in early November 1967. Julie taught her three sons Mike, Joe, and Pete the value of hard work, responsibility, the appreciation for God's creatures and the beauty of nature, and purposely got her sons involved in 4-H raising show cattle and age group swimming. Julie taught swimming for over a decade to the children in the Tri-Creek school system, and also spent an equal amount of time teaching Life Saving and Water Safety Instruction for the American Red Cross using her sons as drowning victims. Teaching and giving back were hallmarks of Julie's life as she possessed a deep appreciation for others and always looked for ways to help and comfort those in need. As a strong Christian woman and matriarch of her family, Julie fought hard for the things she felt were right and just, and always looked to take care of her family. Julie was an avid Chicago sports fan, though the Cubs were her favorite. Julie also loved to travel and play cards, frequently playing Canasta with her girlfriends. One of Julie and Bud's traveling highlights was their recent trip back to their respective homelands of Croatia and Hungary. Julie loved the beauty of nature in Northern Minnesota as well as the warm breezes of Southwest Florida watching the dolphins swim in the Gulf. Julie spent a considerable amount of time during the winter in Marco Island, FL with her family and friends. Julie was a friend to many at the Plantation where you could frequently find her with a fishing pole in hand, patiently waiting for the big one to bite!
Julie is survived by her husband Bud; sons: Mike Artim (Karen) with granddaughters, Mackenzie, Kelsi and Jordan of Crown Point, IN; Joe Artim of Duluth, MN; Pete Artim of Cedar Lake, IN; sister Kathy Scotia of Huntington Beach, CA; brother Ed Stiglitz of Chelsea, MI; many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Julie was preceded in death by her parents John and Ann Stiglitz; brothers: John Stiglitz of Orange, CA and Robert Stiglitz of Huntington Beach, CA.
Visitation arrangements have been made at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way, Cedar Lake, IN for Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 11000 West 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN. Interment will be at West Creek Cemetery, 20395 Calumet Avenue, Lowell, IN immediately following the conclusion of Mass.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Julie's name using the following links: SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped (http://sharefoundation.org/) or Salvation Army of Lake County https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty/.
For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.