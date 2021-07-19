November 27, 1971 - July 16, 2021

HEBRON - Julie M. Villanueva (nee Witham), age 49, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Julie is survived by her husband, Mario Villanueva; mother, Patricia Witham; sister, Sheila (David) Mlechick; brother, Robert (Dawn) Witham; nieces and nephews: Domonick, Nathaniel, Emily and Abigail Mlechick; Skye, Mark and Sheyann Witham.

Julie was preceded in death by: her father, Robert Witham; sister, Sherry Witham; and her grandparents.

Julie was very active at Kouts Christian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her family and being active in her faith.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021,GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN, 463410.

Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Julie's name to the American Cancer Society.

Visit Julie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.