MERRILLVILLE, IN - Julio Bernal Jr., age 73 of Merrillville, IN, formerly East Chicago, IN, passed away May 4, 2022. He was a 1967 Graduate of Washington High School. Julio retired from Inland Steel in 2005. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, pool player and motorcyclist.

Julio was preceded in death by his parents Julio and Mercedes Bernal. He is survived by his loving wife Laurie (Brown) Bernal; sister Cynthia (Raul) Silva; niece Veronica (Alex) Rankovich; children: Yvonne Varela and David (Patricia) Bernal; eight grandchildren; Laurie's children: Michelle, Katrina and Ronald; several aunts, uncles in IN and TX; along with a host of cousins.

Per Julio's wishes, there will be no formal service. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

