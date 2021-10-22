Julio Cesar Velazquez

PORTAGE, IN — Julio Cesar Velazquez, age 73 of Portage IN, passed away on Thursday October 14, 2021. He lived the life he loved and loved the life he lived. He retired with over 30 years of service as a licensed clinical social worker. He was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, and a former coach/board member of the Portage Soccer Club. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Julio Velazquez Sr. and sister Rosemary Cothran. Survived by wife Olga (nee Galic) of 43 years; sons: Adam (Christine) and Daniel (Kelly) Velazquez; grandchildren: Mara, Charlie, and Nick Velazquez; Brothers, Bob (Mary) and Jim (Julie) Velazquez; aunts: Maria Miller and Libia Pabon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, sister and brothers-in-law, cousins, dear Kumovi, and CLOSE friends.

Julio was gentle, kindhearted, and full of life. He brought humor to any gathering and prided himself on his ability to bring joy/laughter to others. The "Sugar Bear" was always there when you needed him, never met a stranger, and LOVED his family. In the end, Julio fought his health battles with tenacity and immense courage. He will be missed by all who knew him. May his Memory be Eternal.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11am St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN with V. Rev Marko Matic Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, 11:00 a.m. Interment St Sava Holy Cross Cemetery, Merrillville. May his Memory be Eternal. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com