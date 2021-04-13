HAMMOND, IN - Julius Pater age 91 of Hammond, passed away on Friday April 9, 2021. He is survived by his sons: Greg Pater and Gary Pater; grandchildren: Nichole (Ryan) Hefner, Courtney, Tyler, Gary Jr, Sean, Craig, Kasea Shrock; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Kason, Phoenix, Raven, and August; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Eva; wife, Irene Jayne Hart; daughter, Karen; and sisters: Florence Stefko and Ann Kordas.

Funeral services will be private with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Private burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Julius was an Army veteran in the Korean war. An Honorable Member of Maywood Civic Club, and The Notre Dame 100 Club. His Hobbies included bowling, cutting cattails and pussy willows, and making grapevine wreaths. Selling Christmas trees in Hammond on 167th St. for many years.

