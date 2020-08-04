Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Julius Valeika
In Loving Memory Of Julius Valeika On
His 21st Anniversary In Heaven.
Our love is eternally yours,
Jeane, Antanas, Natalija, Laima and Jonas.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.