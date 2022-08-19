Jullius Javonte "JuJu" Brooks

Jullius Javonte Brooks "JuJu"

HAMMOND, IN - Jullius Javonte Brooks "JuJu", age 39 of Hammond, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: mother, Angela (Kenneth) Brooks- Gay; father, Johnny Jones; three sisters, Diamond (fiance- Jeremy) Brooks, Cierra Johnson and Aureanna Scott; three nieces, Jasmond Moore, Brianna Johnson and Skylar Scott; one nephew, Mason Johnson; maternal grandmother, Bertha Brooks; five aunts, Hope (Charles) Comer, Alice, Valerie and Lesia Jones, Dorthia Battle; two uncles, Reginald Brooks and Aaron Jones and a host of other relatives and special friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place Merrillville with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brooks family during their time of loss.