Jan. 2, 1941 – March 2, 2022

June C. Sheets passed away March 2, 2022 after a long battle with several illnesses. She was 81 years old.

She was born January 2, 1941 and was the first born of a set of twins. They were the first set of twins born in Chicago that year. She was the "oldest" of her five siblings.

She graduated from Merrillville High School.

June enjoyed a career as a lighting specialist helping many new and old homeowners light up their homes. She started her career at Point South Lighting, then Spescos, and finally Egolf Lighting. After her career ended, she volunteered at Porter Memorial Hospital, mostly in the ER, but also wherever she was needed.

She enjoyed meeting up for breakfast and lunch with her co-volunteers and her former co-workers.

Her love for drawing and making crafts, especially for the Porter County Fair, was passed on to her children.

She is survived by her three children: Shelly (Chris) O'Day, TX, Scott (Marsha) Sheets, IN, Sharon (Tim) Roach, IN; five grandchildren: Mike, Stephanie, Stephen, Alan and Terri; four siblings: Jane (twin), Len, Lee and Judy.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Betty; and sister, Joan.

We will have a celebration of life at a later date so family and friends can gather together.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.