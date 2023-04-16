July 2, 1943 - April 11, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - June Darlene (Kramarzewski) Wojcik, of Munster, IN, was called to her heavenly home on April 11, 2023. She was born in Hammond on July 2, 1943, to Ted and Martha (Laczny) Kramarzewski.

She was a graduate of St. Victor School and Thornton Fractional North High School (Class of 1961). While completing high school, she began working for the American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel Corporation, initially as a keypunch operator.

In 1963, June married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Wojcik. Together they raised five children and worked side by side to run the family business (George's Concrete) and various real estate ventures, including several apartment, condominium, and office/shopping center projects.

June was an amazing stay-at-home mom while helping Bob manage their various business undertakings. She had many talents and was always keeping busy. Even while raising her children, she was career-oriented, starting a wallpaper and interior décor business, Paper Makes the Difference, where she shared her creativity and skills hanging wallpaper for clients. She also loved to be outdoors, working in her yard and tending to her beautiful rose gardens. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious baked goods, often in the middle of the night! Oh, what a treat it was to wake up to the smell of homemade bread or a scrumptious coffee cake in the wee morning hours. Her specialties were making dozens of pierogi for the holidays and baking her one-of-a-kind Easter lamb cakes. June loved to entertain and was the consummate hostess, preparing huge meals for many family holiday gatherings, First Communion parties, and graduation celebrations.

June eventually ventured back into the work force as an administrative assistant at Nalco Chemical and Morton Thiokol. She appreciated all the dear friends she made at work. While she was skillful at these jobs, her true passion was to become a realtor. She served as a real estate agent at Price Realty, McColly Real Estate, and Re/Max Realty Associates. Notably, she gained considerable gratification from helping young couples find their first home. June was genuinely dedicated to her work as a realtor, winning numerous sales awards over the years, including Rookie of the Year. More importantly, she was repeatedly recognized by her clients for her honesty and integrity.

Always active, June sang in the St. Thomas More church choir and volunteered as a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, cleaning and ironing the altar server linens. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 330. In her "free" time, she enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and dancing. You could always find June on the dance floor at weddings and other celebrations, strutting her polka steps!

June loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She treated them to trips to Wisconsin Dells and Disney World, and she loved indulging them with small gifts, despite protests from her children that she was spoiling them! She truly loved her role as "Grandma" to her 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

June is survived by her children: Candis (Stephen) Lang, Susan (Timothy) Scarlott, Kathleen (John) Larch, Michelle (Robert) Thornburg and Robert B. (Casandra) Wojcik; grandchildren: Allison (TC) Fisher-Heath, Danielle Lang, Andrew Scarlott, Matthew (Olivia) Lang, Katherine (Robert) Mathioudakis, Hunter Lang, Elizabeth Larch, Ethan Thornburg, Jack Larch, Nicholas Thornburg, Marek, Mira and Mauri Wojcik; great-grandchildren: Theodore and Lucy June Fisher-Heath; brother: Jack Kramarzewski; brothers-in-law: Ronald Wojcik and John (Shellie) Wojcik; sister-in-law: Kathleen (Ruben) Richardson; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; great-grandmother & "best friend," Mary Laczny (Busie); sister-in-law, Jacqueline Martin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Carmelite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, with additional visitation (at the monastery) one hour before Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana (6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 or https://foodbanknwi.org) or the Dementia Society of America (PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or https://www.DementiaSociety.org/donate).