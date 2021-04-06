June E. Anderson

On March 19, 1994 June married Lloyd W. Anderson who survives with her children: Rebecca (Deyne) Dybas-Nicholson of Clark, CO, Jacob (Tristan) Dybas of Chesterton, IN, Niccole (Adam Simon) Anderson Schelling of Valparaiso, IN, Marissa (Derek) Newtoff of St. John, IN; her father, Jerald (Ann) Hiob of Tiger, GA; grandchildren: Olivia "Grae", Dexter, Samuel, Alastair, Mitchell, Blake, and Owen; a sister, Jill (Dave) Parbs of WI; and a half-sister, Suzanne (Steve) Berninger of Clayton, GA.

June waitressed for many years, which is how she met her husband. In her free time, she loved sewing and crafting, mainly for charity. She considered others before herself. She was a wonderful cook and made a mean lasagna. June was a devout Christian who loved spending time with children, was an avid reader, and loved doing crosswords and puzzles, while watching daytime court shows. She and her adoring husband loved their Saturday "day dates" and she spent 27 years training him just the way she wanted him.