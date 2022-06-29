Sept. 19, 1926 - June 20, 2022

LANSING, IL - June E. Paylo, age 95 passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. June was born on September 19, 1926 in Chicago, IL. She was a resident of Lansing, IL for 55 years. She is survived by her brother, John (Ann ) Bowman. Her children: Thomas M. (Debby) Reeb, Patricia A. Reeb and Barbara A. Manfredo. Her grandchildren: Danielle Jun (Robert), Jeffrey Reeb (Charity), Michael Reeb, Thomas (Bridget) Reeb and Allison (Matt) Somodi. Also, her great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Levi, Lily, Afra, Tinsae, Emma, Samara, Paul and Grace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel M. Paylo; her parents, John G. Bowman and Ethel (nee Benjamin); her sister, Beatrice (John) Love; her sister-in-laws: Rosemary (Rudy) Wendes, Dolores (Kenneth) Koeppen, Marilyn (Edgar) Shirey; son-in-law, Michael Manfredo; and her grandson, Brandon A. Miceli.

June was a 1944 graduate of Hirsch High School in Chicago, IL. She graduated in 1948 from Indiana University Bloomington in Bloomington, IN. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in technical science. She was also a member of the sorority, Delta Gamma. June was a medical technician at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, IL. She worked there for 50 years, from 1967 - 2017. She enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, game shows, an excellent card player, including bridge. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and playing video poker. June and her husband, Dan, enjoyed dancing. They travelled extensively throughout the United States for years. June was kind to all. June was a very generous, considerate, and tolerant person. She was a very accomplished woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

A celebration of Life for June will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon with services immediately following. June will be truly missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in June's name to the Breast Cancer Foundation. www.schroederlauer.com