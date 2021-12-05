June 5, 1927 - Nov. 28, 2021

LA CROSSE - June Edna Rosenbaum, 94, of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born June 5, 1927 in San Pierre to the late John and Dorothea (Eckert) Batzka, and graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1945. June was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah and had been a member of the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and the farm. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was "Grammie".

On September 23, 1950 in San Pierre, June married Irwin Rosenbaum, who preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by their daughters: Betty Rosenbaum of Fishers, Darlene (Glenn) Schlundt of Union Mills, Caroline Rosenbaum of Wanatah; grandchildren: Andrea (Jeff) Mitzner, Matthew (Erica) Schlundt, Brent Schlundt, and Derek (Elizabeth) Schlundt; and great-grandchildren: Janelle and Jaye Mitzner, Brooks, Mila June, and Ella Schlundt. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Metz; and infant great-grandson, Kayden Matthew Schlundt.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah, Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating, with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in June's name to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.