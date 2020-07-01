× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June Ellen (Atherton) Ranich

FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN — June Ellen (Atherton) Ranich, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020. June graduated from Longwood Academy in Chicago, IL, and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. She worked as an executive secretary at the Time Corporation in Chicago.

June was an only child who lost her mother, Helen, at the age of 5. Her dad, paternal grandparents, and great-aunt, Ruth, nurtured and raised her. She loved sitting on her grandfather's lap and listening to all the fascinating family stories with her grandmother, Gert, doting on her. She gained a mother when her dad married Jeanette, an angelic role model who June adored. June spent summers on the lake in Crystal Lake, IL, with her grandparents and learned to become an accomplished swimmer.

June met her future husband, Stephen Ranich, on New Year's Eve at Lake Hills Country Club, arranged by a friend of Steve's. They were married for and had 50 wonderful years together. June was a quiet, refined lady, never had a negative word to anyone, and was a great listener with a heart of gold.