FRUITLAND PARK, FL - June Ellen Claggett Szabo age 88 of Fruitland Park, FL, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2019 with her husband by her side. June was born June 20, 1931 in Ottawa, IL. The family moved to Hammond, IN where she grew up and graduated from Hammond High in 1949. June worked as a medical and dental assistant and homemaker while Husband Charles worked for Inland Steel for over 36 years before retiring to Florida.
