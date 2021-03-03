June Ellen Norman

VALPARAISO, IN — June Ellen Norman passed away peacefully at the VNA Hospice on February 28, 2021.

June was born in Gary, IN, to William and Dorothy (Powers) Boswell. She was a 1958 graduate of Hobart High School. She was a proud member of the Hobart High School Marching Band. June made many lifelong "band" friends.

It was a long journey for her, but she finally became a VERY PROUD member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

June's passions and hobbies were gardening, arts and crafts, feeding the birds, bittersweet hunting on a fall day and rides to the Dunes.

June was a hardworking and loyal wife. She was a compassionate, forgiving person with a kind and generous spirit.

June leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband and best friend of 50 plus years, Lowell Van Norman.

She also leaves her little dog Spencer. She is also survived by her children, Tim (Lisa) Norman, Nancy (Tom) Kleckner and Michael (Marcy) Norman; grandchildren: Blair, Trent, Madelyn, Steven (Allison), Nathan, Mitchell and Allison; great-granddaughter, Everly; and special nephew, Sebastian.