June 25, 1934 - June 27, 2022

CROWN POINT - June Felgenhauer (nee Konley), age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022.

June is survived by her five children: Karen (Thomas) Hemann, Kathryn Jones (John), Kimberly (Stanley) Smith, William D. (Patricia) Felgenhauer, Douglas Felgenhauer (Steven); 10 grandchildren: Dana (Scott) Talaga, Todd Hemann, Edward (Vonetta) Jones, Kelly Jones, Aren (Stephanie) Arechiga, Anthony (Jessica) Arechiga, Arek (Danielle) Arechiga, Joshua (Dylan) Ray, Jennifer (Justin) Mamak, Grant Felgenhauer (Jamie); and 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Bill Konley of College Station, TX, George Konley of Ft. Wayne, IN.

Preceded in death by her husband, William C. Felgenhauer; son, Karl Felgenhauer; and grandson, Ryan Hemann.

June loved music and dancing. She enjoyed her time spent shopping and bird watching. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and her Wittenberg Village family. June will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre in Alsip, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in June's name to Wittenberg Village.

